Younger Singaporeans are more sensitive to racial and religious fallout, according to a study. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese Singaporeans more likely to worry about immigration: survey
- A survey by IPS examines how residents in the city state perceive the consequences if fault lines such as race, religion and immigration are mismanaged
- The study also found that millennials felt that mismanaging LGBT issues could result in polarisation in society
Topic | Singapore
Ramesh, the resident of Eight Riversuites condominium in Singapore. Photo: YouTube
Singapore minister, MPs speak out after video of condo owner abusing security guard goes viral
- Two lawmakers called for the extension of harassment laws to better protect security guards, while Minister Tharman said the resident’s behaviour was an example of a sense of entitlement
- The man shouted vulgarities at a security officer after being told he needed to pay US$7.34 parking fee for guests visiting his home
