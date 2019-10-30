Channels

Liu Shasha. Photo: Star Digital
Southeast Asia

Chinese woman charged with drink-driving, running over Malaysian motorcyclist

  • Liu Shasha, who was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, rammed her car into a 58-year-old public health assistant
  • Lim Nian Siang, the owner of the vehicle, was also charged for allowing Liu to drive his car when the accident occurred
Topic |   Malaysia
Star Digital

Star Digital  

Updated: 1:16pm, 30 Oct, 2019

Sam Ke Ting (left, in white) leaving court in Johor Baharu. Photo: The Star Online
Southeast Asia

Malaysian court frees woman driver charged with killing eight teen cyclists

  • The crash occurred in the early hours of the morning on February 18, 2017 and involved a group of more than 30 youngsters riding modified bicycles
  • No prosecution could be brought because of a failure to investigate the case properly, the magistrate in Johor Baharu said
Topic |   Malaysia
Star Digital

Star Digital  

Updated: 10:20am, 29 Oct, 2019

