Liu Shasha. Photo: Star Digital
Chinese woman charged with drink-driving, running over Malaysian motorcyclist
- Liu Shasha, who was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, rammed her car into a 58-year-old public health assistant
- Lim Nian Siang, the owner of the vehicle, was also charged for allowing Liu to drive his car when the accident occurred
Topic | Malaysia
Liu Shasha. Photo: Star Digital
Sam Ke Ting (left, in white) leaving court in Johor Baharu. Photo: The Star Online
Malaysian court frees woman driver charged with killing eight teen cyclists
- The crash occurred in the early hours of the morning on February 18, 2017 and involved a group of more than 30 youngsters riding modified bicycles
- No prosecution could be brought because of a failure to investigate the case properly, the magistrate in Johor Baharu said
Topic | Malaysia
Sam Ke Ting (left, in white) leaving court in Johor Baharu. Photo: The Star Online