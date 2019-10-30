Channels

A worker collects palm oil fruits at a plantation in Bahau, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia. Companies still need low-skilled foreigners to fill such jobs. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

As Malaysia aims to reduce its reliance on foreign workers, key industries fear labour shortages

  • Malaysia is incentivising companies to turn to automation and hire more high-skilled locals
  • But many businesses say they still need low-skilled foreigners to do dirty, dangerous and difficult jobs that Malaysians shy away from
Topic |   Malaysia
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 1:18pm, 30 Oct, 2019

A worker collects palm oil fruits at a plantation in Bahau, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia. Companies still need low-skilled foreigners to fill such jobs. Photo: Reuters
Contractors from China had the highest number and value of projects in Malaysia among all foreign companies, according to an industry leader. Photo: AP
Economics

Chinese contractors in Malaysia must play by local rules, develop sustainably: ambassador

  • Bai Tian also urged mainland firms to fully respect and take care of the interests of local governments and enterprises
  • Over the past two years, Chinese contractors have carried out 264 projects worth a total of US$7.4 billion in Malaysia’s construction sector
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 8:14pm, 29 Oct, 2019

Contractors from China had the highest number and value of projects in Malaysia among all foreign companies, according to an industry leader. Photo: AP
