A worker collects palm oil fruits at a plantation in Bahau, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia. Companies still need low-skilled foreigners to fill such jobs. Photo: Reuters
As Malaysia aims to reduce its reliance on foreign workers, key industries fear labour shortages
- Malaysia is incentivising companies to turn to automation and hire more high-skilled locals
- But many businesses say they still need low-skilled foreigners to do dirty, dangerous and difficult jobs that Malaysians shy away from
Contractors from China had the highest number and value of projects in Malaysia among all foreign companies, according to an industry leader. Photo: AP
Chinese contractors in Malaysia must play by local rules, develop sustainably: ambassador
- Bai Tian also urged mainland firms to fully respect and take care of the interests of local governments and enterprises
- Over the past two years, Chinese contractors have carried out 264 projects worth a total of US$7.4 billion in Malaysia’s construction sector
