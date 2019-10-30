A view of the Monetary Authority of Singapore building in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Singapore’s central bank sees uneven economic growth this year and stabilisation in 2020
- The city state’s prospects are in line with the path of the global economy, which should stabilise next year, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said
- But the domestic economy may experience ‘fits and starts’ for the rest of the year
Signage for the Monetary Authority of Singapore is displayed outside the central bank's headquarters. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore sees small inflows of capital amid Hong Kong unrest, says central bank
- Central bank chief says city state has received more enquiries about the reallocation of assets but actual flows of capital not ‘significant or substantial’
- Current downturn is ‘quite concentrated’ in trade and manufacturing, he said, and bank is watching to see if it might spill over into other sectors
