Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A view of the Monetary Authority of Singapore building in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Singapore’s central bank sees uneven economic growth this year and stabilisation in 2020

  • The city state’s prospects are in line with the path of the global economy, which should stabilise next year, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said
  • But the domestic economy may experience ‘fits and starts’ for the rest of the year
Topic |   Singapore
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 3:02pm, 30 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A view of the Monetary Authority of Singapore building in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Signage for the Monetary Authority of Singapore is displayed outside the central bank's headquarters. Photo: Bloomberg
Southeast Asia

Singapore sees small inflows of capital amid Hong Kong unrest, says central bank

  • Central bank chief says city state has received more enquiries about the reallocation of assets but actual flows of capital not ‘significant or substantial’
  • Current downturn is ‘quite concentrated’ in trade and manufacturing, he said, and bank is watching to see if it might spill over into other sectors
Topic |   Singapore
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 5:45pm, 24 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Signage for the Monetary Authority of Singapore is displayed outside the central bank's headquarters. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.