The decommissioned Bataan Nuclear Power Plant in Morong town, Bataan province, north of Manila, Philippines. Photo: Reuters
Duterte ‘wants to learn more’ about nuclear, as Philippines prepares atomic energy plan
- Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi says the Philippines has been in discussions with the International Atomic Energy Agency on how it could embark on a nuclear power programme
- President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to sign a draft executive order on nuclear energy and says safety will be his top consideration
Topic | The Philippines
