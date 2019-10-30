Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Singapore Airlines aircraft takes off from Zurich airport in Switzerland earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Singapore Airlines and Malaysia Airlines sign code-share pact

  • The deal provides for Singapore Airlines and its unit, SilkAir, to code-share on 16 domestic locations
  • Malaysia Airlines, meanwhile, can code-share on flights to Europe and South Africa, among other destinations
Topic |   Singapore
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 6:27pm, 30 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Singapore Airlines aircraft takes off from Zurich airport in Switzerland earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.