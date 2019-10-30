A Singapore Airlines aircraft takes off from Zurich airport in Switzerland earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
Singapore Airlines and Malaysia Airlines sign code-share pact
- The deal provides for Singapore Airlines and its unit, SilkAir, to code-share on 16 domestic locations
- Malaysia Airlines, meanwhile, can code-share on flights to Europe and South Africa, among other destinations
