A Filipino Duterte supporter wears a mask of the Philippine president in Manila on October 4. Photo: EPA
Rodrigo Duterte Halloween mask being sold on Amazon ‘amusing’ says spokesman for Philippines’ president
- ‘It means he has arrived,’ presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo told reporters. ‘Amusing! He really scares the criminals’
- Social media users begged to differ, however, describing the mask as ‘demonic’, ‘super scary’ and ‘ugly’
