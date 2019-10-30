Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad with Iranian President Hassan Rowhani (centre) at the 18th Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Azerbaijan. Photo: Iranian Presidency/DPA
Malaysia ‘bullied’ into closing Iranians’ bank accounts, Mahathir says
- Banks in Malaysia are reportedly closing the accounts of Iranian individuals and companies in a sign that US sanctions are having far-reaching effects
- The Malaysian PM said banks were ‘forced to do this, because if we don’t, they will close our banks abroad’, without naming who ‘they’ are
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: Reuters
