Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad with Iranian President Hassan Rowhani (centre) at the 18th Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Azerbaijan. Photo: Iranian Presidency/DPA
Southeast Asia

Malaysia ‘bullied’ into closing Iranians’ bank accounts, Mahathir says

  • Banks in Malaysia are reportedly closing the accounts of Iranian individuals and companies in a sign that US sanctions are having far-reaching effects
  • The Malaysian PM said banks were ‘forced to do this, because if we don’t, they will close our banks abroad’, without naming who ‘they’ are
Topic |   Malaysia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 9:01pm, 30 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad with Iranian President Hassan Rowhani (centre) at the 18th Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Azerbaijan. Photo: Iranian Presidency/DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Mahathir fears Malaysia will be target of sanctions amid US-China trade war

  • The prime minister said Malaysia was ‘caught in the middle’ as proponents of free trade indulged in restrictive trade practices ‘on a grand scale’
  • He said the big powers should keep out weapons of war in the South China Sea as any tension would affect Asean’s success
Topic |   Mahathir Mohamad
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 3:07am, 22 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.