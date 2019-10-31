Eight Riversuites condominium resident Ramesh Erramalli. Photo: YouTube
Singapore police investigating condo owner for abusing security guard
- The Ministry of Home Affairs said that it takes a stern view towards ‘any abusive behaviour against security officers who are carrying out their duties’
- On Wednesday, Ramesh Erramalli apologised to the security officer he had verbally harassed
Singapore minister, MPs speak out after video of condo owner abusing security guard goes viral
- Two lawmakers called for the extension of harassment laws to better protect security guards, while Minister Tharman said the resident’s behaviour was an example of a sense of entitlement
- The man shouted vulgarities at a security officer after being told he needed to pay US$7.34 parking fee for guests visiting his home
