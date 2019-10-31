Channels

Eight Riversuites condominium resident Ramesh Erramalli. Photo: YouTube
Southeast Asia

Singapore police investigating condo owner for abusing security guard

  • The Ministry of Home Affairs said that it takes a stern view towards ‘any abusive behaviour against security officers who are carrying out their duties’
  • On Wednesday, Ramesh Erramalli apologised to the security officer he had verbally harassed
Topic |   Singapore
Today Online

Today Online  

Updated: 12:01pm, 31 Oct, 2019

Eight Riversuites condominium resident Ramesh Erramalli. Photo: YouTube
Ramesh, the resident of Eight Riversuites condominium in Singapore. Photo: YouTube
Southeast Asia

Singapore minister, MPs speak out after video of condo owner abusing security guard goes viral

  • Two lawmakers called for the extension of harassment laws to better protect security guards, while Minister Tharman said the resident’s behaviour was an example of a sense of entitlement
  • The man shouted vulgarities at a security officer after being told he needed to pay US$7.34 parking fee for guests visiting his home
Topic |   Singapore
Today Online

Today Online  

Updated: 5:25am, 29 Oct, 2019

Ramesh, the resident of Eight Riversuites condominium in Singapore. Photo: YouTube
