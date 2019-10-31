The damaged Eva's Hotel in Kidapawan, north Cotabato province, Philippines, after the third strong quake this month jolted the region. Photo: AP
Philippines rocked by third strong earthquake in a month
- A man has been crushed by falling debris and a damaged hotel has buckled after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit the island of Mindanao in the southern Philippines
- The region is still recovering from a deadly quake on Tuesday, and another earlier this month
The damaged town hall after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Magsaysay, in southern island of Mindanao, Philippines. Photo: AFP
Six killed in powerful Philippines earthquake, two weeks after same region hit by another deadly tremor
- At least six people have died after the quake hit the island of Mindanao near Davao City, in the same region where a deadly quake struck earlier this month
- The Philippines is part of the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan and across the Pacific basin
