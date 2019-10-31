Channels

Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, centre, holds a briefcase containing budget documents outside the Finance Ministry earlier this month. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Malaysia is no currency manipulator, finance minister says

  • Southeast Asia’s third biggest economy was for the first time put on the US Treasury’s ‘monitoring list’ in May for meeting two of its three criteria
  • But Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng told lawmakers in parliament on Thursday that the country did not deliberately devalue the ringgit
Topic |   Malaysia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:21pm, 31 Oct, 2019

Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Malaysian finance minister admits writing foreword for banned pro-China comic

  • The Home Ministry recently banned the book, which was distributed in some schools, for cultural insensitivity
  • Lim Guan Eng, who did not deny writing the foreword, refused to say more, citing legal process
Topic |   Malaysia
Star Digital

Star Digital  

Updated: 3:38pm, 30 Oct, 2019

