Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, centre, holds a briefcase containing budget documents outside the Finance Ministry earlier this month. Photo: EPA
Malaysia is no currency manipulator, finance minister says
- Southeast Asia’s third biggest economy was for the first time put on the US Treasury’s ‘monitoring list’ in May for meeting two of its three criteria
- But Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng told lawmakers in parliament on Thursday that the country did not deliberately devalue the ringgit
Topic | Malaysia
Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng. Photo: AP
Malaysian finance minister admits writing foreword for banned pro-China comic
- The Home Ministry recently banned the book, which was distributed in some schools, for cultural insensitivity
- Lim Guan Eng, who did not deny writing the foreword, refused to say more, citing legal process
