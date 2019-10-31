Channels

Aceh Ulema Council member Mukhlis, centre, is escorted by members of the sharia police before being publicly whipped in Banda Aceh on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Indonesian ulema council member flogged for breaking religious laws he helped draft

  • A masked religious officer rained down 28 lashes on the back of Aceh Ulema Council member Mukhlis after he was caught with a married woman
  • Flogging is a common punishment for a range of offences in the deeply conservative Aceh region of Sumatra, including adultery and drinking
Topic |   Indonesia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:05pm, 31 Oct, 2019

Indonesia has embarked on an ambitious push to be a global halal hub. It had planned to make halal labelling mandatory for consumer products and services from October, but has delayed the measure. Illustration: Perry Tse
Arts & Culture

Everything halal: consumer goods makers exploit Indonesian push for products that satisfy Islamic law, selling ‘halal fridges’ and ‘halal cat food’

  • Islamic law only covers the preparation of food, drinks and cosmetics, but many other goods are marketed to Indonesian Muslims as halal
  • The country’s government recently tried to rush in a law requiring halal certification for all consumer goods and services; for now this remains voluntary
Topic |   Indonesia
Ade Mardiyati

Ade Mardiyati  

Updated: 5:46am, 31 Oct, 2019

