A portrait of 20-year-old Nguyen Dinh Luong, who is feared to be among the 39 people found dead in a truck in Britain, is kept on a prayer altar at his house in Vietnam's Ha Tinh province. Vietnamese police are cracking down on people smuggling. Photo: AFP
Vietnam makes arrests as it cracks down on people smuggling after UK truck deaths
- Vietnam ordered an investigation into overseas trafficking after the bodies of 39 migrants were found in a truck in Britain on October 23
- Three were arrested after a man who paid them US$36,000 to send his son to the US complained when they refused to give him a refund
Topic | Vietnam
