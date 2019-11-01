An MRT train in Singapore. Photo: SCMP
Alleged upskirter dies in Singapore after being caught by passers-by
- The 46-year-old man, who had allegedly taken upskirt videos of a woman at Little India MRT station, collapsed after he was nabbed by members of the public
- Police investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made
Ramesh, the resident of Eight Riversuites condominium in Singapore. Photo: YouTube
Singapore minister, MPs speak out after video of condo owner abusing security guard goes viral
- Two lawmakers called for the extension of harassment laws to better protect security guards, while Minister Tharman said the resident’s behaviour was an example of a sense of entitlement
- The man shouted vulgarities at a security officer after being told he needed to pay US$7.34 parking fee for guests visiting his home
