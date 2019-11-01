Channels

Poverty and poor law enforcement have made Cambodia a magnet for foreign paedophiles. Photo: Alamy
Southeast Asia

American jailed for sexually abusing underage girls in Cambodia

  • Rugh James Cline was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for paying three girls for sex during his visits to the country
  • A court ordered the man to pay US$3,750 in compensation to each of the girls
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 9:51pm, 1 Nov, 2019

The Supreme Court building in Singapore. Photo: Handout
Southeast Asia

Ex-CEO won’t be caned in Singapore for sexual assault on son’s 9-year-old friend at Halloween sleepover

  • Former chief of multinational who was sentenced to 24 strokes and 14 years in jail last year is spared the cane due to back ailments
  • The unnamed man molested and performed oral sex on the victim as his son slept in a bed below
Today Online

Today Online  

Updated: 8:36pm, 22 Oct, 2019

