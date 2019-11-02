A portrait of Bui Thi Nhung, who is feared to be among the 39 people found dead in a truck in Britain, is kept on a prayer altar at her house in Vietnam's Nghe An province on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
All 39 truck death victims were Vietnamese, British police say, as Vietnam arrests two in connection with case
- Victims initially identified as Chinese nationals, but may have been travelling on fake passports
- UK authorities seeking to question two brothers from Northern Ireland who have links to road-haulage and shipping business
Ronan Hughes (R) and his brother Christopher Hughes. Photo: AP/Essex police
Northern Irish brothers told to hand themselves in over Essex truck deaths
- British police said Ronan Hughes and his brother Christopher are crucial to their inquiries into the discovery of the 39 bodies in the container
- A second man is facing multiple counts of manslaughter charges in relation to the deaths
