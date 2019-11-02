Channels

A portrait of Bui Thi Nhung, who is feared to be among the 39 people found dead in a truck in Britain, is kept on a prayer altar at her house in Vietnam's Nghe An province on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

All 39 truck death victims were Vietnamese, British police say, as Vietnam arrests two in connection with case

  • Victims initially identified as Chinese nationals, but may have been travelling on fake passports
  • UK authorities seeking to question two brothers from Northern Ireland who have links to road-haulage and shipping business
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 4:32am, 2 Nov, 2019

A portrait of Bui Thi Nhung, who is feared to be among the 39 people found dead in a truck in Britain, is kept on a prayer altar at her house in Vietnam's Nghe An province on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Ronan Hughes (R) and his brother Christopher Hughes. Photo: AP/Essex police
Europe

Northern Irish brothers told to hand themselves in over Essex truck deaths

  • British police said Ronan Hughes and his brother Christopher are crucial to their inquiries into the discovery of the 39 bodies in the container
  • A second man is facing multiple counts of manslaughter charges in relation to the deaths
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 12:45am, 2 Nov, 2019

Ronan Hughes (R) and his brother Christopher Hughes. Photo: AP/Essex police
