Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: Reuters
Mahathir says Malaysia rejected Goldman’s 1MDB offer of under $2 billion in compensation
- Country ‘not satisfied with that amount’ compared with the US$7.5 billion it has been asking for, prime minister tells the Financial Times newspaper
- The bank and 17 current and former directors of its units have been charged in Malaysia for allegedly misleading investors over bond sales
