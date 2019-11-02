Channels

SCMP
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Mahathir says Malaysia rejected Goldman's 1MDB offer of under $2 billion in compensation

  • Country ‘not satisfied with that amount’ compared with the US$7.5 billion it has been asking for, prime minister tells the Financial Times newspaper
  • The bank and 17 current and former directors of its units have been charged in Malaysia for allegedly misleading investors over bond sales
Topic |   Mahathir Mohamad
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:28am, 2 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: Bernama
Economics

1MDB scandal: Malaysia to make claim for US$1 billion in assets recovered from Jho Low, Mahathir Mohamad says

  • The prime minister says there is proof the assets – which include high-end real estate in Beverly Hills and London – were bought with Malaysian money
  • A spokesperson for Low says he was offered asylum in August by a country acting in accordance of the UN universal declaration of human rights
Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 11:30pm, 31 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
