Oksana Voevodina posted this photo on Instagram: ‘Hello, my name is Ismail Leon. I’m 5 months old and my mom loves me very much’. Photo: Instagram
Oksana Voevodina, Russian ex-wife of Malaysian Sultan Muhammad V, posts Instagram photo of baby she says is their son
- The former Miss Moscow posted the photo of the infant to a recently created Instagram account
- A lawyer for Kelantan’s royal ruler has said it was unclear whether Sultan Muhammad V was the biological father
