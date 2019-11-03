Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad at the Asean summit in Thailand on Sunday. Photo: AP
Malaysia’s Mahathir says talks on world’s biggest trade deal tough with so many parties involved
- The veteran leader suggested negotiations on the 16-nation Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership were continuing in an inclusive spirit
- But there has been rising talk of disagreements, the possible exclusion of a country and a delay to the pact’s conclusion until next year
