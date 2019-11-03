A view of Singapore’s financial business district. Photo: AFP
Singapore activist leads rare anti-immigration rally as vote looms
- Some of the city state’s 5.7 million people are frustrated with the number of immigrants, who they accuse of competing for jobs, housing and schooling
Lui Tuck Yew (fourth from left) with Singapore MRT commuters. Photo: Facebook
What Singapore’s new ambassador Lui Tuck Yew means for China
- City state is sending a message to the Asian giant that it means business in boosting the bilateral relationship, experts say
- Appointment of a politician of Lui’s stature will go down well with Chinese officials as Beijing navigates the challenges of China’s rise
