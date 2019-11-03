Channels

A view of Singapore’s financial business district. Photo: AFP
Singapore activist leads rare anti-immigration rally as vote looms

  • Some of the city state’s 5.7 million people are frustrated with the number of immigrants, who they accuse of competing for jobs, housing and schooling
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 11:07pm, 3 Nov, 2019

Lui Tuck Yew (fourth from left) with Singapore MRT commuters. Photo: Facebook
What Singapore’s new ambassador Lui Tuck Yew means for China

  • City state is sending a message to the Asian giant that it means business in boosting the bilateral relationship, experts say
  • Appointment of a politician of Lui’s stature will go down well with Chinese officials as Beijing navigates the challenges of China’s rise
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 10:55pm, 2 Nov, 2019

