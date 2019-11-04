Channels

A police forensic team inspect the truck in which the 39 bodies were found on October 23. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Vietnam arrests eight in connection with UK truck deaths

  • The bodies of 39 people, all of whom are believed to be Vietnamese, were found in the back of a refrigerated truck near London last week
  • In support of efforts to identify the victims a Vietnamese deputy foreign minister travelled to Britain late on Sunday to aid investigations
Updated: 6:01pm, 4 Nov, 2019

A police forensic team inspect the truck in which the 39 bodies were found on October 23. Photo: AP
A vigil is held at the Holy Name and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, a Vietnamese church in East London. Photo: AP
Europe

Vigil held in UK for 39 Vietnamese who died in a truck

  • The community is mourning the unidentified victims, who were trying to enter Britain in hopes of a better life. They were discovered dead last month
A vigil is held at the Holy Name and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, a Vietnamese church in East London. Photo: AP
