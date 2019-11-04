Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Visitors take photographs of the ‘Rain Vortex’ at Jewel Changi in Singapore on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Did Singapore copy its landmark airport rainforest and mall complex from Qatar’s designs?

  • The US$1.25 billion lifestyle hub, which opened in April, has already attracted more than 50 million visitors in its first six months alone
  • But Hamad International Airport CEO Akbar al-Baker seemed to suggest it’s just a rip-off of his airport’s six-year-old expansion plans
Topic |   Singapore
Compiled by SCMP's Asia desk

Compiled by SCMP's Asia desk  

Updated: 6:35pm, 4 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Visitors take photographs of the ‘Rain Vortex’ at Jewel Changi in Singapore on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.