A worker inside the compound of the Lynas plant in Kuantan. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia signs new rare earths deal with Australian miner Lynas despite environmental fears
- Agreement sealed to commercialise waste from Lynas’ US$800 million refinery in Kuantan so residues can be used in agriculture
- Commitment comes after protests by environmentalists who say rare earths plant, one of the world’s few outside China, fails to meet safety standards
Topic | Rare Earths
