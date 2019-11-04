Fugitive Malaysian financier Jho Low pictured in 2015. Photo: AP
Jho Low has a radical new look, a home in Cyprus and an EU passport. Are the rumours true, or just bear-faced lies?
- The fugitive financier, who turned 38 on Monday, ‘now resembles a bear’ and walks like a wild ox, according to authorities in the country harbouring him
- He also owns a Cypriot passport, according to reports, but his current whereabouts have not been disclosed
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Fugitive Malaysian financier Jho Low pictured in 2015. Photo: AP
The skyline of Dubai, one of the seven emirates that make up the UAE. Photo: EPA
1MDB fugitive Jho Low not hiding in UAE, insists Malaysia’s top cop
- Financier Low Taek Jho is wanted in several jurisdictions including Singapore for his role in the multibillion-dollar 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal
- Abdul Hamid Bador dismisses reports he is in the United Arab Emirates, but says he knows where he is – and that people are protecting him
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
The skyline of Dubai, one of the seven emirates that make up the UAE. Photo: EPA