Several MPs suggested setting up channels for sex workers to report prostitution syndicates without fear of prosecution. Photo: Handout
Southeast Asia

Singapore cracks down on ‘pop-up’ brothels in rented flats and online vice syndicates

  • Under new laws passed on Monday, authorities can penalise homeowners whose tenants use the premises for prostitution-related activities
  • The city state is seeing a growing trend in online prostitution, with seven in 10 foreign females arrested between 2015 and last year for hawking their sexual services online providing these in residential estates
Topic |   Singapore
Today Online

Today Online  

Updated: 1:18pm, 5 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Several MPs suggested setting up channels for sex workers to report prostitution syndicates without fear of prosecution. Photo: Handout
