Gojek’s impending entry into Malaysia will likely pose the biggest challenge to Grab, which took the lion’s share of the nation’s e-hailing market after it bought Uber’s operations in Southeast Asia last year. photo: AFP
Gojek gets green light for Malaysia test runs despite backlash
- The six-month, proof-of-concept pilot programme will allow the government and participating firms to gather data and evaluate demand
- Critics have accused the Malaysian government of relying on ride-hailing services as a substitute for comprehensive infrastructure planning
