Jho Low pictured in 2015. Photo: Sam Tsang
Cypriot bishop denies pushing for Jho Low to get EU passport
- Archbishop Chrysostomos II said he was only responding to a property developer’s request to support Low’s naturalisation
- Malaysian leader Mahathir’s media adviser referenced the Israeli intelligence arm and said authorities should ‘do a Mossad’ to get Low back
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak has been charged with 42 criminal offences related to losses at 1MDB and other state entities. Photo: EPA
1MDB scandal: Malaysia determined to locate and recover US$4.3 billion in assets
- At least six countries are investigating alleged corruption and money laundering at 1MDB, founded by former prime minister Najib Razak
- Najib, who lost a general election last year, has since been charged with 42 criminal offences related to losses at 1MDB and other state entities
