Philippine Vice-President Maria Leonor Robredo. Photo: Reuters
Philippines’ Duterte names opposition leader, drug war critic Leni Robredo as his ‘drugs tsar’
- A spokesman for the president said the appointment was genuine and not a cynical political play to discredit the vice-president
- She did not immediately confirm if she would take the job, but her spokesman has said she would not be a scapegoat
Is Duterte’s ‘drug tsar’ job offer to opposition leader Leni Robredo for real?
- The Philippine president was angered by the vice-president’s criticism of his war on drugs, saying: ‘You’re brighter? You try it’
- Duterte and Robredo have been at odds over his controversial drugs war since both were elected separately in 2016
