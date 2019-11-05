Vietnam had threatened to destroy the car with the offending software (not pictured). Photo: Bloomberg
Vietnam punishes Volkswagen for car with disputed China map
- Authorities had initially considered destroying the car as a deterrence’, but decided to merely confiscate it instead and issue fines
- Hanoi has clashed with Beijing over its maritime claims, particularly the so-called nine-dash-line that encompasses almost all of the South China Sea
Chinese oil survey ship Haiyang Dizhi 8. Photo: Weibo
Chinese oil survey ship finally leaves Vietnam-controlled waters after months-long stand-off
- Analyst says it is now ‘very likely’ that China will send an oil rig to drill in the area where the Haiyan Dizhi 8 has been conducting seismic surveys
- Beijing claims almost all the energy-rich waters of the South China Sea and says it will not allow ‘even an inch’ to be taken away
