Members of a bomb squad inspect the site of an attack by suspected Muslim militants in Thailand’s Yala province on November 6. Photo: AFP
Suspected militant attacks in Thailand’s south leave 15 dead, says army
- Late on Tuesday militants struck two checkpoints in Yala province manned by civil defence volunteers
- Thailand’s three southernmost provinces have been in the grip of a conflict that has killed more than 7,000 people, as Malay-Muslim militants fight for more autonomy from the Thai state
