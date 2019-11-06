A customer found the cat’s carcass and the matter was reported to Malaysian police. Photo: Shutterstock
Malaysian cat killer jailed for putting animal into laundry dryer
- K Ganesh was handed a 34-month sentence in the case, which was first reported to police after a customer at the launderette found the cat’s remains
- Malaysians reacted with fury when CCTV footage went viral showing the cat being stuffed into the dryer
Topic | Crime
A restaurant worker loads crabs into the seafood restaurant’s claw machine in Singapore on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Grab-a-crab? Anger at Singapore restaurant’s arcade-style claw machine
- The restaurant’s CEO said he was surprised at the reaction, as a similar promotion at two eateries he operates in China was a success
- A video of the pink machine emblazoned with a picture of a smiling red crab under the phrase ‘come and catch me’ went viral after being posted this week
Topic | Singapore
