Bart Allen Helmus, 40, was among three prisoners who staged a violent escape from a courthouse in Thailand. Photo: Thailand Department of Corrections via AP
US fugitive in Thailand shoots wife and himself after police discover their hideout
- Bart Allen Helmus, a US national, and his Thai wife Sirinapa Wisetrit, were arrested on drug trafficking charges carrying possible death sentences
- They had attempted a brazen escape while being moved from a holding area to a courtroom
