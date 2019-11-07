Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Mu Sochua, the vice-president of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), was held at the airport in the Malaysian capital. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Malaysia detains Cambodia’s Mu Sochua amid Hun Sen’s opposition crackdown

  • Mu Sochua, the vice-president of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), is seeking to return to Cambodia by the weekend, along with Sam Rainsy, the party’s founder
  • Cambodia has arrested at least 48 opposition activists this year over accusations of plotting to overthrow the government of Prime Minister Hun Sen
Topic |   Cambodia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 1:30pm, 7 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Mu Sochua, the vice-president of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), was held at the airport in the Malaysian capital. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE

Cambodia’s digital surveillance serves to silence the opposition and suppress criticism of the government

Private phone calls and social media posts are being used against individuals

For citizens, such intrusion provides a sinister reminder of the dark days of Pol Pot’s murderous regime

SCMP

Andrew Nachemson  

Kong Meta  

Updated: 10:09am, 23 Oct, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.