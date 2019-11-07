Mu Sochua, the vice-president of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), was held at the airport in the Malaysian capital. Photo: AP
Malaysia detains Cambodia’s Mu Sochua amid Hun Sen’s opposition crackdown
- Mu Sochua, the vice-president of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), is seeking to return to Cambodia by the weekend, along with Sam Rainsy, the party’s founder
- Cambodia has arrested at least 48 opposition activists this year over accusations of plotting to overthrow the government of Prime Minister Hun Sen
