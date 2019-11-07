Channels

The new system, launched this week, enables visitors to use a kiosk or mobile phone to verify their identity, eliminating the need for manual checks. Photo: Handout
Southeast Asia

Singapore hotels embrace facial recognition to reduce check-in delays

  • The facial recognition system, known as E-Visitor Authentication, allows users to scan their passport and take a photo, with data then sent to immigration to attest to the validity of their stay
  • Authorities in Singapore are constantly on the lookout for ways to promote automation and boost workers’ productivity, both to improve efficiency and adjust to the constraints of an ageing workforce
Topic |   Singapore
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 2:00pm, 7 Nov, 2019

