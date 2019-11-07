Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Malaysian police claim Jho Low is staying in an unnamed country which is refusing to cooperate with its 1MDB investigations. Photo: Sam Tsang
Southeast Asia

Malaysia ‘won’t go to war’ with country hosting 1MDB fugitive Jho Low, says Mahathir Mohamad

  • The prime minister said Malaysia was not ‘a very strong nation’ and did not have much bargaining power
  • Malaysia was working hard to get information but it was hard to establish the veracity of some claims, such as whether Low held multiple passports or changed his looks
Topic |   Malaysia
SCMP

Star Digital  

Bloomberg  

Updated: 5:54pm, 7 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Malaysian police claim Jho Low is staying in an unnamed country which is refusing to cooperate with its 1MDB investigations. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak has been charged with 42 criminal offences related to losses at 1MDB and other state entities. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

1MDB scandal: Malaysia determined to locate and recover US$4.3 billion in assets

  • At least six countries are investigating alleged corruption and money laundering at 1MDB, founded by former prime minister Najib Razak
  • Najib, who lost a general election last year, has since been charged with 42 criminal offences related to losses at 1MDB and other state entities
Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 1:48pm, 5 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak has been charged with 42 criminal offences related to losses at 1MDB and other state entities. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.