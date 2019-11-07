07 October 2019, Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks at a press conference after attending a parliament session. Photo: Nur Ain Shafinas/BERNAMA/dpa
Malaysian leader Mahathir vows to fix ‘draconian’ laws as activists decry slow pace of reforms
- Last year, the government said it had identified 113 laws to be repealed, amended or drafted, but critics say very little progress has been made
- The prime minister on Tuesday finally came out and said he would amend the security offences law just weeks after a dozen arrests were made under the legislation
