Under the new ban, e-scooters will be confined to 440km of cycling paths island-wide, instead of 5,500km of footpaths. Photo: Handout
Southeast Asia

Singles’ Day misery looms for Singapore’s e-scooter retailers due to new ban

  • Under the new ban, e-scooters will be confined to 440km of cycling paths island-wide, instead of 5,500km of footpaths
  • Retailers bought extra stocks of PMDs but some fear they are now ‘unsellable’ as a result of the ban
Topic |   Singapore
Today Online

Today Online  

Updated: 11:34am, 8 Nov, 2019

Singapore is banning all electric scooters from its footpaths following a spate of accidents. Photo: Handout
Health & Environment

Singapore bans electric scooters from footpaths after spate of accidents

  • Riders will now be confined to cycling paths
  • As retailers warn they could go bust, a minister says calls for a total ban are ‘getting louder’
Topic |   Singapore
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 10:11pm, 4 Nov, 2019

Singapore is banning all electric scooters from its footpaths following a spate of accidents. Photo: Handout
