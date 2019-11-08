Channels

Mu Sochua said she intended to continue on to Cambodia by land, despite fierce opposition from Prime Minister Hun Sen. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Asean must value human rights over trade to deal with ‘dictators’: Mu Sochua

  • The Cambodian opposition figure was released from detention in Malaysia and urged the Asean bloc to uplift its people so it could ‘deal with dictators and regional security issues posed by nations like China’
  • The vice-president of the banned opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party also criticised Hun Sen’s close ties with China, accusing him of ‘taking away the land of people and giving it to China’
Topic |   Cambodia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 12:58pm, 8 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
Sam Rainsy at Charles de Gaulle airport. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Cambodia’s Sam Rainsy says Thai Airways blocked his trip home on orders ‘from very high up’

  • The self-exiled opposition leader was intending to return to Cambodia to lead rallies against strongman Hun Sen via a transit through Thailand
  • Phnom Penh has urged Southeast Asian countries to arrest and deport members of Sam Rainsy’s political party after accusing them of plotting a coup
Topic |   Cambodia
SCMP

Associated Press  

Tashny Sukumaran  

Agencies  

Updated: 11:24pm, 7 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
