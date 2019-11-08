Mu Sochua said she intended to continue on to Cambodia by land, despite fierce opposition from Prime Minister Hun Sen. Photo: Reuters
Asean must value human rights over trade to deal with ‘dictators’: Mu Sochua
- The Cambodian opposition figure was released from detention in Malaysia and urged the Asean bloc to uplift its people so it could ‘deal with dictators and regional security issues posed by nations like China’
- The vice-president of the banned opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party also criticised Hun Sen’s close ties with China, accusing him of ‘taking away the land of people and giving it to China’
Topic | Cambodia
Sam Rainsy at Charles de Gaulle airport. Photo: AP
Cambodia’s Sam Rainsy says Thai Airways blocked his trip home on orders ‘from very high up’
- The self-exiled opposition leader was intending to return to Cambodia to lead rallies against strongman Hun Sen via a transit through Thailand
- Phnom Penh has urged Southeast Asian countries to arrest and deport members of Sam Rainsy’s political party after accusing them of plotting a coup
