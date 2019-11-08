Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The images of several women dressed elegantly in Malay wedding gowns while posing beside tombstones have been criticised as distasteful. Photo: Facebook
Southeast Asia

Malaysian photo shoot at Christian cemetery provokes online backlash

  • Malay women dressed in wedding gowns were photographed alongside tombstones and the images have been criticised as distasteful
  • Those involved could face a jail term of one year or a fine of US$12,000
Topic |   Malaysia
Star Digital

Star Digital  

Updated: 3:30pm, 8 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The images of several women dressed elegantly in Malay wedding gowns while posing beside tombstones have been criticised as distasteful. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.