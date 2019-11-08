The images of several women dressed elegantly in Malay wedding gowns while posing beside tombstones have been criticised as distasteful. Photo: Facebook
Malaysian photo shoot at Christian cemetery provokes online backlash
- Malay women dressed in wedding gowns were photographed alongside tombstones and the images have been criticised as distasteful
- Those involved could face a jail term of one year or a fine of US$12,000
Topic | Malaysia
The images of several women dressed elegantly in Malay wedding gowns while posing beside tombstones have been criticised as distasteful. Photo: Facebook