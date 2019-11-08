Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Film star Jackie Chan. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Jackie Chan cancels Vietnam charity visit after South China Sea backlash

  • Chan is accused of supporting Beijing’s so-called nine-dash line, which is its historical justification for its territorial claims in the resource-rich sea
  • Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Brunei all have competing claims in the waterway that overlap with China’s
Topic |   Jackie Chan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:32pm, 8 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Film star Jackie Chan. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, China's Premier Li Keqiang, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc link hands to pose for a group photo during the 22nd Asean – China Summit in Bangkok. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Beijing pledges ‘long term peace’ in South China Sea where its Asean neighbours also stake claims

  • China’s sweeping claims over the disputed sea have been rejected by several members of Asean
  • Asean countries have pushed for a legally binding South China Sea code of conduct
Topic |   South China Sea
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Updated: 11:35pm, 3 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, China's Premier Li Keqiang, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc link hands to pose for a group photo during the 22nd Asean – China Summit in Bangkok. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.