A trader watches the electronic board on the floor of the Philippine Stock Exchange. Photo: Reuters
Philippine clerk’s US$14 million theft forces closure of 50-year-old brokerage firm
- The settlement clerk at R&L Investments Incorporated began siphoning off shares in 2011 until he had wiped out ‘almost all’ of the firm’s stock position
- He has since confessed to taking the money, according to local media reports, blaming a growing gambling habit for the massive theft
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says he may use “extraordinary powers” to implement the long-stalled, China-backed Kaliwa Dam project. Photo: Reuters
Philippines’ Rodrigo Duterte to use ‘extraordinary powers’ to push through China-funded Kaliwa dam
- Philippine president says chronic water shortages in Manila take priority over the concerns of environmental activists and local communities
- The controversial project, which has been stalled for decades, is to be built largely with Chinese money
