Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A trader watches the electronic board on the floor of the Philippine Stock Exchange. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Philippine clerk’s US$14 million theft forces closure of 50-year-old brokerage firm

  • The settlement clerk at R&L Investments Incorporated began siphoning off shares in 2011 until he had wiped out ‘almost all’ of the firm’s stock position
  • He has since confessed to taking the money, according to local media reports, blaming a growing gambling habit for the massive theft
Topic |   The Philippines
Compiled by SCMP's Asia desk

Compiled by SCMP's Asia desk  

Updated: 7:08pm, 8 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A trader watches the electronic board on the floor of the Philippine Stock Exchange. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says he may use “extraordinary powers” to implement the long-stalled, China-backed Kaliwa Dam project. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Philippines’ Rodrigo Duterte to use ‘extraordinary powers’ to push through China-funded Kaliwa dam

  • Philippine president says chronic water shortages in Manila take priority over the concerns of environmental activists and local communities
  • The controversial project, which has been stalled for decades, is to be built largely with Chinese money
Topic |   The Philippines
Compiled by SCMP's Asia desk

Compiled by SCMP's Asia desk  

Updated: 9:22pm, 29 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says he may use “extraordinary powers” to implement the long-stalled, China-backed Kaliwa Dam project. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.