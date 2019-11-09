Bahareh Zare Bahari. Photo: Facebook
Philippines grants asylum to Iranian beauty queen who feared death if deported
- Bahareh Zare Bahari was denied entry to the Philippines upon her return from Dubai last month, with authorities citing an Iranian arrest warrant
- Rights groups had said she faced torture, ill-treatment and unfair trial if she was sent back to the country of her birth
