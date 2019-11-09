Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Bahareh Zare Bahari. Photo: Facebook
Southeast Asia

Philippines grants asylum to Iranian beauty queen who feared death if deported

  • Bahareh Zare Bahari was denied entry to the Philippines upon her return from Dubai last month, with authorities citing an Iranian arrest warrant
  • Rights groups had said she faced torture, ill-treatment and unfair trial if she was sent back to the country of her birth
Topic |   The Philippines
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:34am, 9 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Bahareh Zare Bahari. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE
Former Miss Iran Bahareh Zare Bahari. Photo: Facebook / missintercontinantaliran
Southeast Asia

Iranian beauty queen applies for asylum in Philippines, fearing execution for political beliefs if extradited

  • Bahareh Zare Bahari has spent nearly a week at Ninoy Aquino Airport after learning that her home country put out an alert for her extradition
  • Philippine officials say Iran wants her sent back to face assault charges, but she claims the allegations are false and she will be executed if she is returned
Topic |   The Philippines
Business Insider

Business Insider  

Updated: 5:43pm, 24 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Former Miss Iran Bahareh Zare Bahari. Photo: Facebook / missintercontinantaliran
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.