Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy at a Paris airport late on Friday. Photo: Facebook
Sam Rainsy makes way to Cambodia as Hun Sen’s government vows to ‘destroy him’
- The opposition figure said he was flying from Paris to an unnamed transit destination to reach Cambodia for rallies against strongman Hun Sen
- He was earlier blocked from boarding a Thai Airways flight to Bangkok, in a move he said was orchestrated ‘from high up’
Topic | Cambodia
Mu Sochua said she intended to continue on to Cambodia by land, despite fierce opposition from Prime Minister Hun Sen. Photo: Reuters
Asean must value human rights over trade to deal with ‘dictators’: Mu Sochua
- The Cambodian opposition figure was released from detention in Malaysia and urged the Asean bloc to uplift its people so it could ‘deal with dictators and regional security issues posed by nations like China’
- The vice-president of the banned opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party also criticised Hun Sen’s close ties with China, accusing him of ‘taking away the land of people and giving it to China’
