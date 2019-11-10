Kem Sokha, leader of the Cambodia National Rescue Party. Photo: Reuters
Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha released from house arrest
- Kem Sokha, 66, was arrested in 2017 and the Cambodia National Rescue Party was banned in the run-up to a general election last year
- On Saturday, Sam Rainsy, a co-founder of their now banned opposition party, flew into Malaysia from self-imposed exile
Topic | Cambodia
Kem Sokha, leader of the Cambodia National Rescue Party. Photo: Reuters
Mu Sochua said she intended to continue on to Cambodia by land, despite fierce opposition from Prime Minister Hun Sen. Photo: Reuters
Asean must value human rights over trade to deal with ‘dictators’: Mu Sochua
- The Cambodian opposition figure was released from detention in Malaysia and urged the Asean bloc to uplift its people so it could ‘deal with dictators and regional security issues posed by nations like China’
- The vice-president of the banned opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party also criticised Hun Sen’s close ties with China, accusing him of ‘taking away the land of people and giving it to China’
Topic | Cambodia
Mu Sochua said she intended to continue on to Cambodia by land, despite fierce opposition from Prime Minister Hun Sen. Photo: Reuters