Portrait of John Gokongwei Jr. Photo: Handout from JG Summit Holdings Inc. Website
Chinese-born Philippine billionaire John Gokongwei Jnr, founder of Cebu Air, dies aged 93
- Gokongwei was born in Fujian but grew up to become one of the Philippines’ wealthiest businessmen, building a fortune worth US$3.4 billion
- One of the tycoon’s most recent successes was the steady ascent of Cebu Air, a carrier he founded in 1996 with only four aircraft
Topic | Obituaries
