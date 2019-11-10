Channels

SCMP
Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Singapore’s PM calls for support as ‘tough fight’ looms in coming election

  • Speaking at a party convention, Lee Hsien Loong pointed to economies around the world where public faith in governments has eroded
  • Protests in places like Hong Kong and Chile illustrate how people have lost faith in institutions, he was cited as saying
Topic |   Singapore
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 7:10pm, 10 Nov, 2019

A view of the Singapore city skyline. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Singapore begins to see some gains from Hong Kong’s months of unrest

  • Hotel occupancy rates are at an all-time high and there has been a pick up in luxury home sales, gold storage and foreign currency deposits
  • The extra cash is welcome news for the city state, whose economy is slowly slipping towards a recession as election speculation grows
Topic |   Singapore
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 11:15am, 25 Oct, 2019

