Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Photo: AFP
Singapore’s PM calls for support as ‘tough fight’ looms in coming election
- Speaking at a party convention, Lee Hsien Loong pointed to economies around the world where public faith in governments has eroded
- Protests in places like Hong Kong and Chile illustrate how people have lost faith in institutions, he was cited as saying
Topic | Singapore
Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Photo: AFP
A view of the Singapore city skyline. Photo: AFP
Singapore begins to see some gains from Hong Kong’s months of unrest
- Hotel occupancy rates are at an all-time high and there has been a pick up in luxury home sales, gold storage and foreign currency deposits
- The extra cash is welcome news for the city state, whose economy is slowly slipping towards a recession as election speculation grows
Topic | Singapore
A view of the Singapore city skyline. Photo: AFP