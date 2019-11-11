Channels

Lucio “Bong” Tan Jnr was taken to hospital on Saturday after collapsing during a basketball game. Photo: Handout from ABS-CBN News
Southeast Asia

Lucio Tan Jnr, son of Philippine-Chinese billionaire, dies aged 53

  • Tan succumbed to brain herniation, Philippine media reported. He was taken to hospital on Saturday after collapsing during a basketball game
  • Tan’s father is one of the richest men in the Philippines and the family has business interests in real estate, banking, tobacco and beverages
Topic |   The Philippines
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 1:49pm, 11 Nov, 2019

Portrait of John Gokongwei Jr. Photo: Handout from JG Summit Holdings Inc. Website
Southeast Asia

Chinese-born Philippine billionaire John Gokongwei Jnr, founder of Cebu Air, dies aged 93

  • Gokongwei was born in Fujian but grew up to become one of the Philippines’ wealthiest businessmen, building a fortune worth US$3.4 billion
  • One of the tycoon’s most recent successes was the steady ascent of Cebu Air, a carrier he founded in 1996 with only four aircraft
Topic |   Obituaries
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 10:27pm, 10 Nov, 2019

Portrait of John Gokongwei Jr. Photo: Handout from JG Summit Holdings Inc. Website
