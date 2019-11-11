Lucio “Bong” Tan Jnr was taken to hospital on Saturday after collapsing during a basketball game. Photo: Handout from ABS-CBN News
Lucio Tan Jnr, son of Philippine-Chinese billionaire, dies aged 53
- Tan succumbed to brain herniation, Philippine media reported. He was taken to hospital on Saturday after collapsing during a basketball game
- Tan’s father is one of the richest men in the Philippines and the family has business interests in real estate, banking, tobacco and beverages
Topic | The Philippines
