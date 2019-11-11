Vietnamese-Australian Chau Van Kham, left, is escorted into a courtroom in Ho Chi Minh City on Monday. Photo: AP
Vietnam jails 70-year-old Australian citizen for 12 years on ‘terrorism’ charges
- Chau Van Kham left Vietnam after the war, first seeking asylum in Malaysia in 1975 before moving to Australia in 1983
- He was found guilty of giving US$400 to fund the operations of a US-based human rights group, which Hanoi regards as a terrorist body
Topic | Vietnam
