Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Malaysian Airlines aircraft stands on the tarmac at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. Photo: Bloomberg
Southeast Asia

US aviation authority downgrades Malaysia’s air safety rating

  • The new rating means airlines from the country cannot start new services to the US and are restricted to current levels of any existing service
  • It places Malaysia in the same FAA category as neighbour Thailand, as well as Bangladesh, Ghana and Costa Rica
Topic |   Malaysia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 8:05pm, 11 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Malaysian Airlines aircraft stands on the tarmac at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Singapore Airlines (left) on Tuesday reported stable net income in the first six months of the financial year with profits up 4.9 per cent to S$205.6 million (US$151.3 million). Photo: AFP
Economics

Singapore Airlines says Malaysia Airlines tie-up is ‘best’ approach amid hurdles in aviation mergers

  • Southeast Asia’s airline industry is dominated by loss-making national carriers but domestic politics has made airline mergers a tough sell
  • The SIA and MAS tie-up includes a revenue-sharing agreement and will offer frequent fliers on both airlines more benefits
Topic |   Aviation
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 1:00pm, 7 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Singapore Airlines (left) on Tuesday reported stable net income in the first six months of the financial year with profits up 4.9 per cent to S$205.6 million (US$151.3 million). Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.