Representatives of the Rohingya community and Gambia's Justice Minister Aboubacarr Tambadou, left, listen to a testimony during a press conference in The Hague. Photo: AP Photo
Myanmar accused of genocide against Rohingya Muslims at UN’s highest court
- Gambia filed the case against Myanmar on behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation
Topic | Rohingya Muslims
Representatives of the Rohingya community and Gambia's Justice Minister Aboubacarr Tambadou, left, listen to a testimony during a press conference in The Hague. Photo: AP Photo